New Mexico Senate to archive webcast of committee meetings

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Senate will webcast all of its committee meetings and will archive the proceedings.

Democratic Senator Majority Leader Peter Wirth announced Tuesday that the legislative body will store recordings of the committee meetings online so citizens can watch them later.

The New Mexico Legislature has streamed committee meetings online but did not archive them.

State lawmakers are expected to hold a number of committee meetings on the state’s budget amid possible cuts.