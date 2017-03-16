New Mexico Senate rejects ‘right to die’ bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate has rejected a proposal that would have allowed terminally ill patients to end their lives with help from a doctor.

The Democrat-led Senate voted 20-22 on Wednesday against a bill opposed by the local Roman Catholic Church and GOP Gov. Susana Martinez.

The measure would prevent New Mexico doctors from facing prosecution for helping terminally ill patients end their lives.

Six other states and the District of Columbia allow residents to end their lives legally with medication prescribed by a physician.

In June, the New Mexico Supreme Court refused to overturn a state law preventing doctors from ending the lives of terminally ill patients.

New Mexico’s assisted suicide law makes it a felony for doctors to end the life of a terminally ill patient.