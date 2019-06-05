New Mexico school districts look to update their cafeteria menus

New Mexico’s schools are looking to spice up the cafeteria menus.

School workers visited the School Nutrition Association of New Mexico Annual Conference Wednesday. One hundred vendors from all over the country came out to show off their foods.

District food directors went around, sampling everything from pizza to breakfast items and even learning new recipes. “It’s an opportunity to try new products that we could potentially bring out to our students, some new more trendy items that we’ll be experiencing,” Sandra Kamp, Executive Director of Albuquerque Public School Food and Nutrition said.

APS says they are always looking to keep the menu’s updated and always look to change things up at the semester. APS says about half of its 82,000 students eat a school lunch.

The conference wraps up at the Isleta Resort and Casino Thursday.