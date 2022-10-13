ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department manages more than 500,000 individuals and businesses across the state. Right now the department is working with a cyber security company after noticing suspicious activity on its technology systems last Friday.

On Tuesday, some licensees with the RLD received a letter from the department’s superintendent letting them know their information may have been impacted during the suspicious activity.

Senator Michael Padilla said, “I think you could ask anybody that’s in government or even private business, I’m a private business owner, myself. And you could ask anyone, and you know, this is probably one of the number one threats to business and data security in the world.”

It’s unclear what the cyber security incident with the RLD is – but according to the department – unauthorized access has been shut off. An independent cyber security company is working with the department at this time to resolve any issues.

Senator Padilla says cyber security is managed across more than 70 departments. He wants to reform that and is working on legislation that would create a new department that would help New Mexico counties — cities and school districts come up with a plan to prevent cyber attacks.

Senator Padilla explains, “This is going to help to put an office of cybersecurity together so that we have one way in and one way out. And that way, someone’s always guarding the door, if you will, because we have hundreds of millions of transactions every year to the state government, we’ve got to make sure that every single one of them is secure no matter what they are.”

In the last year – New Mexico has had serious cybersecurity breaches in school districts and various departments of state and city governments. Senator Padilla says he’s looking forward to working on this new legislation in the upcoming sixty-day session.

As for this recent RLD cyber security matter – the incident is still under active investigation and the department does not have credible evidence on any ransoms.