New Mexico ranks high for easy rush hour commute

New Mexico drivers should be celebrating: A recent study says we’ve got it easy on our roadways.

A survey done by WalletHub took into consideration average gas prices, the number of days with precipitation and the amount of rush hour traffic.

Most people in Albuquerque can agree, rush hour traffic in New Mexico’s biggest city is nothing compared to other metro areas.

“If you’ve ever been to Dallas or LA you know it’s terrible there,” said driver Daniel Byrne.

According to a survey done by Wallet Hub, New Mexico has one of the easiest rush hour commutes in the country.

With the second lowest percentage of traffic congestion, the only state ranking above New Mexico in that category was Mississippi.

“My commute consists of being on I-40 every single day to get here. It’s not bad though. it’s usually a 15 to 20-minute commute and it’s usually pretty safe,” said driver Natasha Bernal.

That’s not all the study considered: WalletHub also looked at factors like the number of days with precipitation, and it looks like our desert climate is on the list of items making our commute easier.

In that category, New Mexico was ranked in the top five, coming in behind California, Arizona, and Nevada with Texas in fifth place.

Unfortunately, New Mexico got a big deduction on our ranking when WalletHub took a look at the number of car thefts.

“I personally have never had my car broken into or stolen, but I think around here near campus it’s probably more common,” said Bernal.

According to the survey, Alaska is the worst state in the country for the number of car thefts.

Overall, New Mexico ranked number No. 28 for the best places to drive. Oregon was number one.

2019’s Best States to Drive In

Oregon Illinois Indiana Iowa Texas North Carolina Georgia Arkansas Nebraska Ohio

Click here to view full list.