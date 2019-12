One study says New Mexico is far from a millennial mecca.

Wallethub ranked New Mexico as the second worst state for millennials. The study knocked off points based on the city’s economic health and engagement.

Albuquerque however, is said to be better suited for a different demographic. “Where to Retire” magazine called Albuquerque one of the top eight veteran-friendly cities.

That study points to Albuquerque’s military installations and amenities offered to retirees.