NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) is distributing $2.2 million to help rehabilitate homes around the state. The funds come from a U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant.

“A recent study published by MFA indicates that over 40,000 homes are in need of rehabilitation statewide,” Isidoro Hernandez, MFA’s executive director and CEO, said in a press release. “We are grateful to our partners who are helping address that need, ultimately resulting in safe, quality homes for New Mexicans.”

The money is intended for repairs like replacing dangerous water heaters, bringing buildings up to code, and ensuring disabled individuals can access their homes with the installation of rails or ramps, according to MFA.

The money will be spread around several parts of the state. Over $290,000 will go towards home rehabilitation administered by the Bernalillo County Housing Authority, and nearly half a million dollars will help the Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority repair homes. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, the Southwest Regional Housing and Community Development Corporation, and the El Camino Real Housing Authority will also receive funds for distribution.

The money will help expand repair programs to previously unserved areas, according to the MFA. More information about the rehabilitation program can be found on the MFA’s website.