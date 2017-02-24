New Mexico panel to hear bill aimed at regulating drones

FILE – In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a drone captures videos and still images of an apartment building in Philadelphia. Federal aviation officials say so many people are registering drones and applying for drone pilot licenses, they wonder if there will eventually be millions of drones crowding the nation’s skies. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, […]

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A proposal to ban drones from flying within 500 feet of power plants and refineries in New Mexico is scheduled to face its first hurdle.

The Senate Public Affairs Committee is slated Friday to hear the bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Greg Baca of Belen.

Under the proposed bill, drones would be banned within 500 feet of critical-infrastructure facilities and from interfering with firefighters battling wild fires.

Baca says it’s important for the state to have regulations protecting critical facilities in addition to federal regulations.

Other such critical facilities include airports, government buildings and law enforcement and military facilities.