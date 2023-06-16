SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to a new law going into effect Friday, June 16, New Mexico’s Department of Game and Fish can consider adding more free fishing days. As of now, there are two per year. But that could double in the coming years.

Earlier this year, New Mexico’s lawmakers passed a bill to let the director of New Mexico Game and Fish ask the State Game Commission for more free fishing days. The bill received unanimous support in both the state House and Senate. And now, Game and Fish officials say they’re looking to act on the new law.

“It’s an exceptional opportunity to help people here in New Mexico get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Darren Vaughan, the communications director at the Department of Game and Fish, told KRQE News 13. “It also attracts new anglers into what becomes a lifelong passion.”

New Mexico currently offers two days per year where you can fish in public waters with no license. One of those already passed. Another is scheduled for September 23, 2023, Vaughan says. But the department is planning on trying to double that – to have two two-day weekends of free fishing.

For that to happen, the State Game Commission needs to approve the idea. “The topic is actually going to be discussed at one of our upcoming State Game Commission meetings,” Vaughan says. “We’re anticipating a rulemaking hearing at the commission meeting in August.”

So, the state won’t see more free days right away. But the department is working on it. In the meantime, New Mexicans have to purchase a license to fish most days in the state. Funds from those license fees go towards conservation and stocking efforts.

“Those license fees are deposited into our game protection fund,” Vaughan says. The funds are then used to leverage federal and state dollars that go towards protecting endangered species, operating state fisheries, boating access programs, and other environmental conservation programs.