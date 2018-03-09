New Mexico man who killed family requests name change

A New Mexico man who killed his family when he was just 15 wants to change his name.

Nehemiah Griego was sentenced as a juvenile when he was convicted for the 2013 killings.

Under New Mexico law, that means he will be released in just a couple of weeks on his 21st birthday.

Griego killed his parents and three young siblings at the family’s South Valley home because he thought his mom was too strict.

His attorneys filed requests to seal the case, keeping the name he would adopt secret.

Griego’s attorneys say a name change will help him avoid “unnecessary recognition.”

They say a simple online search would connect him to “past allegations” and jeopardize his personal safety.

Last week, District Judge Shannon Bacon ruled “John Doe” be changed to “Nehemiah Griego” in court documents on the case.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway by the Bernalillo County DA’s Office and the state to keep him behind bars.