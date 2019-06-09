New Mexico LGBTQ community celebrates Pride after prejudice

Just days after Nob Hill’s new rainbow crosswalk was vandalized by motorcyclists, people showed up in droves to the Pride Festival hoping to prove they won’t be intimidated.

Donning rainbow flags, umbrellas and hats, families lined up along central to show their pride and celebrate inclusion and acceptance.

The festival comes just days after a motorcycle group vandalized the week-old rainbow crosswalks at Central and Morningside in Nob Hill, leaving many in the LGBTQ community feeling disappointed.

No charges have been filed in that case, but detectives are investigating the vandalism as a potential hate crime.

Saturday however, people put the act of destruction behind them embracing each other, differences and all.

The parade was followed by a festival at the fairgrounds, with dancing, art, drag performances and local food vendors.

Related Coverage: