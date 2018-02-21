New Mexico Legislature gets flurry of harassment complaints

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Legislature received a flurry of reports about possible sexual misconduct, harassment and discrimination during the recently concluded legislative session.

In response to a public records request, the Legislative Council Service that serves as legal counsel to the Legislature said there were five direct complaints or reports by observers of potential misconduct during the legislative session that ended Feb. 15.

No probable cause was found to warrant a formal charge and few details were released.

House lawmakers were the focus of one complaint of discrimination and one report of possible sexual harassment. Two reports of possible sexual harassment were made by legislative staff against staff colleagues.

New Mexico lawmakers underwent harassment training and overhauled their anti-harassment policy on Jan. 15 to include outside counsel in evaluations.