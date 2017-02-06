New Mexico lawmakers speak out against immigration policies

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several New Mexico lawmakers — along with Sen. Tom Udall — are speaking out against President Trump. They’re not happy with his immigration policies, and now they’re getting New Mexicans to rally behind them.

The Roundhouse was packed Monday as the crowd listened to lawmakers blast President Trump.

“We cannot allow anymore anti-immigration rhetoric to filter through our communities. It has gotten too much, it has reached the White House, it cannot reach New Mexico. So step up and stand strong,” Rep. Antonio Maestas said.

The speeches from representatives like Antonio Maestas and Bill McCamley were part of “Immigrant Day of Action.” The lawmakers condemned President Trump’s southern border wall idea and his executive order to cut funding to sanctuary cities, like Santa Fe.

Sen. Tom Udall, who came in from Washington to talk to state lawmakers, was among those who spoke.

“We’re pitting communities against each otehr, we’re erecting a wall that would not secure the borders, cost taxpayers a fortune and risk the relationship with one of our closest allies, Mexico,” Sen. Udall said.

The lawmaker got plenty of cheers from the large group that gathered in the rotunda of the Roundhouse.

While the legislators mostly focused on Mexico-related immigration issues, they also slammed President Trump’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Republican lawmakers for their thoughts on Monday’s rally but were told it was of little concern to them.

Attorney General Hector Balderas also announced Monday that he and 14 other attorney generals have filed court documents opposing the president’s travel ban.

Balderas said the ban is bad for New Mexico and will affect hundreds of doctors, students and other lawful visa-holders.

On the national front, the Justice Department urged an appeals court to reinstate President Trump’s travel ban.

They are fighting a court order by a federal judge in Seattle who issued an order blocking the ban.