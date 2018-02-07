New Mexico lawmakers seek to halt suicides at ‘Gorge Bridge’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico lawmakers are pushing a measure aimed at curbing suicides at one of the state’s most famous bridges.

Two northern New Mexico Democrats want the state to divert money to reassign three state police officers to monitor the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge outside of Taos, New Mexico and south of Colorado.

Officials say there have been more than 125 suicides from the bridge in the last two decades.

It is the second highest bridge on the U.S. Highway System and sits 650 feet (198 meters) above the Rio Grande.

In California, officials said Golden Gate Bridge suicides have decreased after the addition of five officers whose jobs are to spot suicidal people.

Gorge Bridge has appeared in a number of movies, including “Natural Born Killers” and “Terminator Salvation.”