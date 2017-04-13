New Mexico lawmakers prepare lawsuits on vetoes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico lawmakers have authorized legal challenges to vetoes by Gov. Susana Martinez that could otherwise defund the Legislature and state universities and colleges.

Leading lawmakers on Thursday directed attorneys to proceed with lawsuits that challenge vetoes that affect core state functions.

Lawmakers on the Legislative Council also directed staff to begin collecting signatures to call an extraordinary session of the Legislature, potentially upstaging the governor’s plans for a special session on issues of her choice.

The state’s Republican governor has vetoed major spending provisions as well as tax increases from the Democrat-led Legislature designed to shore up shaky state finances.