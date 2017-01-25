New Mexico lawmakers consider 2 anti-abortion bills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle over abortion in New Mexico is being resurrected this session. There are two anti-abortion bills before lawmakers.

One would ban late term abortions, classified as an abortion of a fetus 20 weeks or more gestational age. There is an exception if a mother’s life is in danger or if the mother is a rape victim.

Another bill before lawmakers would require anyone 18-years or younger seeking an abortion to get parental approval.

This session both the House and the Senate are controlled by Democrats.

