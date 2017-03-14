New Mexico lawmakers abandon gun background-check bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico state bill to expand background checks to most private gun transactions has been voted down by a legislative panel, ending chances for approval this year.

The House Judiciary Committee on Monday failed to endorse the Democrat-sponsored initiative designed to extend background checks to gun sales arranged over the internet or on the sidelines of guns shows that don’t involve a licensed dealer.

The bill pitted the national group Everytown for Gun Safety and local advocates against the firearms industry and the New Mexico Sheriff’s Association.

The committee sent a separate bill designed to avoid shootings in domestic violence disputes to the House floor for a final vote. That proposal would ban the possession or purchase of firearms by people under permanent protective orders for domestic violence incidents.

