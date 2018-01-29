New Mexico lawmaker seeks funding for school security

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico public schools would have additional money to spend each year on security under a measure being considered by state lawmakers.

Supporters initially sought as much as $60 million for the effort but decided Friday to reduce the request to $25 million as lawmakers work on crafting a state budget.

The measure calls for funneling the extra funds to the Public Education Department for training school personnel to respond to armed threats or attacks, contracting or employing security personnel and installing security cameras and metal detectors.

The bill is expected to be discussed by the Senate Education Committee.

Gov. Susana Martinez in her State of the State address also called for more money to bolster school security in the wake of a deadly shooting at Aztec High School.