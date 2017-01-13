New Mexico lawmaker proposes tax on marijuana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Republicans and Democrats think taxing marijuana could help solve the state’s money problems.

Republican Representative Bill Rehm of Albuquerque filed the “Marijuana Tax Act” bill Thursday. He’s proposing a $25 tax for each ounce of marijuana distributed. That tax will go into the state’s Medicaid fund.

Something he says the program is in desperate need of.

“Right now we’ve got about 880,000 residents on Medicaid so about half the state is on Medicaid,” said Rehm. “When you look at the state budget and one area that is grossly underfunded right now is our Medicaid fund.”

Rehm is awaiting a study to see how much money this tax would bring in. It would cover the distribution of medical marijuana and would include recreational marijuana if it becomes legal.