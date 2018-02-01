New Mexico House approves more pay, infrastructure spending

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico state spending plan that would increase pay for teachers, top elected official and state workers has been approved by the New Mexico House of Representatives.

House lawmakers voted 65-3 Wednesday in favor of a $6.32 billion general fund budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The plan would increase spending by 3.9 percent over the current fiscal year, while rebuilding state reserves. An oil-sector boom has increased state income.

The bill now goes to the Senate for amendment. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez eventually can veto provisions line-by-line.

Funding for public education would increase by $62 million – with enough money to boost average teacher salaries by about 2.5 percent.

New infrastructure spending includes $80 million for roadways and $10 million toward the state’s spaceport launch facility.