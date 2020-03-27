New Mexico has a new oryx state record

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new state hunting record has been set.

Erick Kelsh harvested this oryx on McGregor range measuring at 101 and 3/8. The previous record was 99 set in 2008. The state brought oryx here in the late 60s and early 70s.

