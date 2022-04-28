RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department and Department of Health are hosting a free domestic well water testing at the Ruidoso Swimming Pool on May 7. They say after a wildfire, private wells can be contaminated and unsafe for use for drinking water and other uses.

To have well water tested, residents will need to bring a sample of their water to the event. NMED and DOH say these guidelines to ensure the tap is collected correctly:

Let the tap run for 2-3 minutes before collecting the sample

Fill a clean glass or plastic container without any strong odors with at least a quart or liter of your well water

If the home has a whole house filtration system or softener system, collect the water at the wellhead prior to any filtration or softener systems when possible

Fill the container with water as close to the time of testing as possible

Bring basic information such as well depth, depth to water, well casing material, and distance from the well to the nearest septic tank or leach field system

Property owners can also have their water tested even if they can’t attend the event. A sample can be brought by a family member or neighbor, with the property owner’s information attached to the bottle. only water that comes from homes that rely on private wells for drinking water will be tested.

The free testing will start at 8:30 a.m. and go until noon. Testing will be free for the first 100 participants and on a first-come, first-served basis. Test results will be mailed to households following the event.