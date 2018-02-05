New Mexico death penalty bill denied

SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) – New Mexico will not be bringing back the death penalty this year.

According to the New Mexican, on Saturday a legislative committee turned down a bill sponsored by Republican representatives Monica Youngblood and Greg Nibert.

It would have reinstated capital punishment for the murders of children, police officers and correctional officers.

New Mexico abolished the death penalty in 2009.

