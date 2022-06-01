CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE)- Clayton-based Wasa Outfitters, is helping get supplies to firefighters still battling the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fires by pack mule. Jason Beagle owns the company and sent his team out to deliver supplies to crews on the western side of the fire. He and his wife and co-owner Melissa say they were asked to help as winds continue to be an issue.

“With this wind they couldn’t get a chopper in so really the only way for them to be able to get any kind of food or supplies was to go in horseback and they reached out to us and contracted us for 12 pack animals,” said Beagle.

Things like Gatorade and MRE’s as well as fuel for chainsaws are being brought to crews. However, those aren’t the only things they’ll be bringing in. They’ve also been asked to take additional firefighters. Beagle says they will be out there at least a week but they’re also prepared to help longer if needed.