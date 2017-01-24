New Mexico bill would halt enforcement of immigration laws

FILE – In this July 7, 2015 file photo, immigrants from El Salvador and Guatemala who entered the country illegally board a bus after they were released from a family detention center in San Antonio. A group of immigrant rights lawyers in a filing Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, say that detention of women and children […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A new proposal would prevent New Mexico law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero has introduced a bill that would prohibit New Mexico police departments or sheriff’s offices from cooperating with federal agents in deporting immigrants suspected of living in the country illegally.

The Albuquerque Democrat’s plan also would ban agencies from getting “federal funds, equipment, personnel or resources for the purpose of detecting or apprehending” such immigrants.

The proposal comes as a number of New Mexico cities and towns have declared themselves “sanctuaries” for immigrants living in the country illegally. Activists have presses cities and towns for the declaration amid uncertainty from President Donald Trump.

The new president campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and promised to deploy a “deportation force.”