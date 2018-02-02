New Mexico bill seeks to expand high school Chicano Studies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico lawmaker is seeking to expand an early college high school initiative involving Chicano Studies.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero is sponsoring a bill that would appropriate $250,000 to expand the Albuquerque-area program with the Chicana and Chicano Studies Department at the University of New Mexico.

Officials say the project has increased admissions and retention rates for first-generation college students from Albuquerque high schools.

The program enrolled 118 students from the three Albuquerque Public Schools’ high schools and had a 96 percent completion rate during its first year.

