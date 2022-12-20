NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Millions in grant funding will help New Mexico communities recover from the Gold King Mine waste water spill that flowed into the Animas and San Juan River. The funds will be spread over six projects in northern New Mexico.

The San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District, the City of Aztec, San Juan County, the City of Farmington, the New Mexico State University Extension Office, and the NM Tourism Department will each receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from New Mexico’s Office of the Attorney General. The funds are intended to broadly help address a range of damage from the spill, from environmental pollution to improving pubic perception of the spill’s impacts.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the plan to give out grants earlier this year. Now, the recipients will have the chance to use funds to support local projects. “Out of tragedy comes hope, and I am honored to award these amazing applicants and their ideas to invest in their own communities,” Balderas said in a press release.

The grants represent a small portion of the total sum intended to make up for the three-million-gallons of acid mine drainage spilled at the Gold King Mine in Southern Colorado. After thousands of pounds of heavy metals flowed into New Mexico rivers, New Mexico received more than $40 million in settlements from mining companies and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Now, the latest round of grants should help farming and agriculture, river management, water quality testing and education, outdoor recreation, and natural resource management, according to the Attorney General’s Office. The funds will also address stigma and negative public perception resulting from the spill, according to the AG’s Office.