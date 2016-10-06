New Mexico Attorney General appeals sentencing of Nehemiah Griego

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General doesn’t believe teen killer Nehemiah Griego received the right sentence.

In 2013, then 15-year-old Griego murdered his parents and three younger siblings in their South Valley home.

In March of this year, a judge sentenced Griego as a juvenile saying he could be rehabilitated.

He’ll get out in just a few years, when he’s 21.

Now, Attorney General Hector Balderas says he can’t be rehabilitated, showed no remorse and will be a danger to society.

Balderas is appealing the sentence and wants a new sentence to keep him off the streets well past his 21st birthday.

