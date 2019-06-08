New Mexicans celebrate 2019 Pride parade

Thousands of New Mexicans rolled down Central for Saturday’s Pride parade.

It was a chance for the LGBTQ community to celebrate inclusion and acceptance. Dozens of floats showed off their colors while patrons cheered alongside of them.

Many visitors say it was a worthwhile experience.

“It’s right to celebrate us living as gay individuals here in Albuquerque. And with it being a melting pot. I think it’s a great time to celebrate who we are,” said Kevin Tom who attended the parade.

Friday, the City of Albuquerque and Mayor Tim Keller unveiled rainbow crosswalks ahead of PrideFest. Just days after the crosswalks were installed, motorcyclists vandalized them, leaving burn marks on the colored stripes.

