New Mexicans celebrate 2019 Pride parade

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
abq pride 2019_1560037356779.jpg.jpg

Thousands of New Mexicans rolled down Central for Saturday’s Pride parade.

It was a chance for the LGBTQ community to celebrate inclusion and acceptance. Dozens of floats showed off their colors while patrons cheered alongside of them. 

Many visitors say it was a worthwhile experience.

“It’s right to celebrate us living as gay individuals here in Albuquerque. And with it being a melting pot. I think it’s a great time to celebrate who we are,” said Kevin Tom who attended the parade. 

Friday, the City of Albuquerque and Mayor Tim Keller unveiled rainbow crosswalks ahead of PrideFest. Just days after the crosswalks were installed, motorcyclists vandalized them, leaving burn marks on the colored stripes.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss