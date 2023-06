NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A law to keep truck tractors in the right lane of roads takes effect Saturday. New Mexico already has a law to maintain right lane travel but the new law will focus on truck tractors.

Violations of the law could result in a $250 fine for the first two offenses and then increase to $500 for the third. The New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin putting signage on roads within the next few months and law enforcement will begin enforcing the changes.