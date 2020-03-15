New Jersey has 2nd virus death, Hoboken to impose curfew

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Gov. Phil Murphy says a second person in New Jersey has died from the coronavirus.
The person was a woman in her 50s who was being treated at a hospital in Monmouth County.
No other information was announced. Murphy made the announcement Saturday night after he said earlier there are 19 new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 69.
Health officials say more than a third of the cases are in Bergen County.
Late Saturday, Hoboken’s mayor announced a citywide curfew on all residents would begin Monday.
He also said bars and restaurants would no longer be able to serve customers within their premises.