New EU foreign policy chief to make his first visit to Iran

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell answers a question during a news conference in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Borrell met Tuesday with the Foreign Affairs Minister’s of Britain, Italy, Germany and France where they were expected to hold talks about the current situation in Libya and Iran. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran’s official news agency says the EU’s new foreign affairs chief is traveling to Tehran to meet with Iranian leaders.

The report says that Josep Borell will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials on Monday.

The visit is seen as the latest move by the EU to save the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the accord and re-imposed sanctions on Iran in 2018.

Since then, tensions between the U.S. and Iran have risen steadily and threatened a regional war in January when a U.S. drone strike killed the top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran has gradually rolled back its commitment to the nuclear deal since the U.S. withdrew.