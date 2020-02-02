New documentary highlights UNM ‘Noontime Legends’

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — A new documentary features some UNM basketball superstars, that aren’t household names, but rather UNM professors and faculty who play in an organized basketball league called the ‘Noontime Legends.’

On Saturday, dozens of people filed into the UNM Student Union Building Theater to watch the documentary, ‘Noontime Legends.”

“This full court action is really great for people who still love the game, still athletic enough to play the game and it’s very special, plus the bond that is formed,” said Paul Ingles, the director of the documentary.

Ingles said it was filmed over the last three years and follows a group of unm faculty and staff ranging from 26 to 72-years-old. They meet twice a week at noon to compete in a sport they’ve grown to love. Ingles said the nearly three-hour long documentary touches on their league play and how it’s changed over the years including the heartbreak the group encountered after the group lost two of their members from tragedies.

Ingles plans on submitting the documentary into film festivals and hopes to have it stream online for free in the coming months.

