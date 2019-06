Mayor Tim Keller is looking to bill drivers for car accidents that require hazardous material cleanup and passenger removal.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the mayor’s new budget proposal includes a new cost recovery channel for Albuquerque Fire Rescue. If approved, fees could range from $400 to over $1,000.

Officials say the proposal passes on the cost of complex accidents more directly, but critics argue it charges more for services already funded by taxes.