New building expands Air Force space research capabilities

The Air Force Research Laboratory broke ground on its future space control lab on Thursday.

A total of 65 scientists and engineers at the Space Control Laboratory on Kirtland Air Force Base will conduct research to enhance future space warfighting capabilities. The space will consolidate a group of labs into one high tech 26,000 square foot building.

“Make and accelerate New Mexico as a space leader, really make it whole if you bring resources together, tie in this work with the Spaceport so it’s really amazing to be a space research in the state of New Mexico,” said Matthew Fetrow with the Air Force Research Lab.

The building will cost $12.8 million and is expected to be complete next summer.