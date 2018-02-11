New bill would create bigger prizes for New Mexico Lottery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would create bigger prizes for the New Mexico Lottery is moving on.

The bill sponsored by Republican Representative Jim Smith would eliminate a requirement that the lottery turned over 30 percent of its gross revenue for scholarships.

He says it would eventually lead to more money for scholarships.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the proposal cleared the house and now heads to the Senate.

