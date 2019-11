Ten new buses are reportedly being ordered for the ART project.

According to The Albuquerque Journal, the city has ordered a fleet of 60-foot long ‘clean diesel’ buses from New Flyer of America.

That’s the company that already provides buses for the Rapid Ride bus routes.

Just last week, the city returned 15 buses from another company, citing a series of problems.

The company, BYD, disputes the claims.

