Neighbors sick of nuisance house in southeast Albuquerque

Neighbors say a house on their street is a big nuisance. From parties to suspicious people, the cops are often popping in for visits. Monday, KRQE News 13 got a look at what they found inside when they showed up.

It’s along a big park off where the homes are well kept, off Lomas and Eubank. Police video captured in late January at 5:00 in the morning shows people everywhere, in every room of the house. In a back room, a man was having a seizure on the floor, another passed out on a couch.

When police entered a back bedroom, they found the resident who called the cops. “I keep trying to…chase them out and tell them to leave,” she told police, but she said they keep coming back.

“Who are they?” asked one of the officers. The woman replied, “They’re just friends,” then went on to say they’re her sister’s friends.

One partier at the house wanted to give the cops a hard time and took an aggressive posture he’d soon regret.

“Sit down or I’m going to tase you. Sit down or I’m gonna tase you!” yelled an officer.

Anthony Ray was tased, then officers took him outside.

“How old are you?” asked the officer. Ray replied, “Eighteen, bro. Barely turned eighteen, dog.”

Ray continued to mouth off to officers.

“You’re under arrest for assault. Do you understand that?” said the officer. Ray replied, “Yes, sir.”

The officer then said, “Assault on a peace officer, that’s what you’re going to jail for. The big boy jail, where 18-year-olds go.”

Police say since that incident in January, they’ve been called to the home on five other occasions for everything from noise complaints to partying and suspicious people.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the owner of the home. She said she had no idea the tenants were causing issues and said she was concerned.