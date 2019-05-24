Neighbors pushing to reduce lanes on Broadway near Central

Albuquerque’s EDo neighborhood, between downtown and I-25, has become a hot spot over the past decade. But the people who live there think it could be a lot better if there was a major redo of traffic in the area.

EDo is one of Albuquerque’s most visited neighborhoods, but it wasn’t always like that. Over the years, the area near Central and Broadway has transformed into a place with cute shops, restaurants, renovated lofts, and soon, a new hotel. It’s one of Albuquerque’s most traveled routes through downtown by car and by foot. Now, the neighborhood association wants to see even more walking.

“On days that are not as windy, like now, I think it’s a nice place to walk,” said local Rosie Dudley.

“More people should be walking,” said local Gabriel Quintana.

To do that, they turned to a walkability study from years ago, which would reduce Broadway to one travel lane in each direction while keeping the turn lanes and adding a bike lane to give walkers more distance from the street.

“It would be easier for me to get around, I guess,” said Quintana.

Neighbors argue it has already worked along other parts of Central like Nob Hill and near UNM. But others are concerned it would make traffic at the intersection a nightmare.

“I don’t think it would be good for Central, no,” said local Mark Larranaga.

The neighborhood association believes revamping Broadway and adding more crosswalks on Central would make this Albuquerque’s pride and joy.

“I’m excited to see it being used and bring life back to the businesses,” said Dudley.

Councilor Isaac Benton, who oversees this area, requested a study to see if slimming down Broadway is feasible. According to the Mid-Region Council of Governments, that section of Broadway and Central gets more than 15,000 cars a day.