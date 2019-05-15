New Mexico

Neighbors celebrate opening of new park in southwest Albuquerque

Residents in southwest Albuquerque have a new place to recreate. City officials cut the ribbon Wednesday at Anderson Heights Park near 118th Street and Dennis Chavez. 

The two-acre park includes a play area, shaded picnic plaza and a basketball court. Residents say they’ve been fighting for about 10 years to get a park in their neighborhood. 

“This park is doing so much for our neighborhood. I mean, not only does this community have a place to gather, but to meet other neighbors. It’s going to improve property values. It improves the look of the community,” Arina Caster said. 

Funding for the $935,000 park came from General Obligation bonds in 2013 and 2017. 

