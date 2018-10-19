Nehemiah Griego’s family asks judge to keep their addresses private

Relatives of the teen who killed his family in their South Valley home are asking a judge to keep their contact information private.

Nehemiah Griego was just 15 when he shot and killed his parents and three siblings.

As the courts continue to decide how he will be sentenced, Griego’s legal guardians and sisters have asked a judge to keep their addresses private.

According to the motion, they are uncomfortable with the disclosure of their information.

Back in March, Griego’s sister told KRQE News 13 that Griego is dangerous and she is concerned for her family.

“He isn’t remorseful. He has some kind of motive, he’s still the same person,” she said.

After being sentenced as a juvenile, Griego was supposed to be released this past March on his 21st birthday, but a judge agreed to have his sentence reevaluated after the state argued he was still a danger to the community.

Related Coverage: