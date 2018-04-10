Nehemiah Griego abandons name change attempt

The man who admitted to killing five members of his family at age 15 is no longer trying to change his name.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, his lawyers argued a name change would help Nehemiah Griego avoid unnecessary recognition.

Originally, a judge sentenced Griego as a juvenile, saying he could be rehabilitated.

He was scheduled to be released when he turned 21 in March, but an appeals court recently overturned that decision.

Now Griego is at an adult jail while his case goes through an appeals process.

According to the Journal, Griego abandoned his name change attempt the day before the Attorney General’s office filed a request to stop it.