NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation has been awarded $50M in federal funding for 63 projects to boost high-speed internet infrastructure. The money will go towards the construction of 11 new telecommunication towers and 204 miles of new fiber installations and wireless broadband equipment.

It will also help establish and expand LTE carriers in the area. “That means there’s going to be high-speed internet available for our Navajo people to do telehealth, education, just so many things, and during a pandemic, getting information out to the Navajo people is very important,” said Jonathan Nez, President, Navajo Nation. More than 2,700 homes are expected to have increased internet access or be connected for the first time as a result of the project.