Navajo Nation orders protective masks worn on reservation

FILE – This Oct. 25, 2018, file photo shows Monument Valley, Utah. The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe’s sprawling reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal officials announced Friday, April 17, that the Navajo Department of Health issued an emergency health order for the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) – The Navajo Nation says the average death of the more than 40 people who have died from coronavirus on the reservation is 66.

The tribe has ordered all people on its vast reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread.

As of Saturday, 1,197 residents of the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe.

Tribal resident Jonathan Nez says officials would consider even more aggressive requirements to reduce the spread.

