ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Native American Heritage Month may be winding down but students at Atrisco Heritage Academy High School are still highlighting the culture. Wednesday’s event featured traditional Navajo sash dances, harvest dances, and ribbon dances.

The performers said it’s an opportunity to share their language, traditions, and history with their classmates. The school is holding another performance on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.