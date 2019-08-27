Young El Paso star on the rise produces song dedicated to the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been three weeks since the Walmart mass shooting, and for one young El Pasoan part of the healing process was creating and dedicating a song for his city.

Angel Diaz, a senior at J.M. Hanks High School, has proven to be a diamond in the rough, creating his own record label with his family, as he writes and creates his own music.

Diaz is no stranger when it comes to the spotlight, he told KTSM, performing has always been a part of him.

“Since two years old, you know he would hear a song and he would mimic it word for word. His vocabulary was so extensive — we would look at him and be like ‘What? That is creepy!’ but we noticed he had a gift for it,” said Marina Diaz, Angel’s mom.

After the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart, Angel took to his pen and pad and began writing.

“I put singing in there to express emotion towards my city which is more sorrow, and that we will stand up. My aggression is more towards the act that happened out of hate,” Angel explained.

Angel put the song titled ‘August 3rd’ on social media and it quickly gathered more than one thousand views in less than 24-hours.

The song, just one more piece of work that’s gathered the attention of the community.

Angel has already caught the eye of major record label, Atlantic Records. He will be heading to his second meeting with them on Friday, presenting 60 of his own songs, hoping to be the next El Paso artist to make it big.