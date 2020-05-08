Work on Hwy. 550 bridge on hold after nesting birds found

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Work on the Highway 550 bridge near Durango is being postponed because of some nesting birds.

Crews discovered an active American Dipper nest on the bridge structure. They are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA), so an active nest containing an egg or young cannot be removed or interfered with. It’s expected that the young will leave in the next few weeks, so work will resume then, and once it has been determined that the young have left and the nest is unoccupied as determined by a wildlife biologist.

The work on the bridge was to replace some asphalt membranes, bridge deck repair and bridge joint repairs.