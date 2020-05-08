Work on Hwy. 550 bridge on hold after nesting birds found

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Work on the Highway 550 bridge near Durango is being postponed because of some nesting birds.

Crews discovered an active American Dipper nest on the bridge structure. They are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA), so an active nest containing an egg or young cannot be removed or interfered with. It’s expected that the young will leave in the next few weeks, so work will resume then, and once it has been determined that the young have left and the nest is unoccupied as determined by a wildlife biologist.

The work on the bridge was to replace some asphalt membranes, bridge deck repair and bridge joint repairs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss