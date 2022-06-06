DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Work is now underway to rebuild a section of the Animas River Trail in Durango. Crews will replace the eight-foot asphalt path from Rank Park to Demon Bridge behind the high school.
There will be a bypass trail during construction. The project is expected to run through mid-August.