Police say there was a long delay before a Chicago-area hospital alerted authorities that a bloodied woman who arrived with a gravely ill newborn had not just given birth to the baby boy, as she claimed.

The woman, Clarisa Figueroa, was later charged with killing the baby’s mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, after police found her body.

Chicago police say she cut Ochoa-Lopez’s baby out of her womb.

Police say the notification happened after they connected Figueroa to Ochoa-Lopez’s disappearance.