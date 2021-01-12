Woman arrested after driving through barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago, police say

National

by: WGN Web Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Barricade at Trump Tower. (Credit: WGN)

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after driving through a barricade outside Trump Tower, Chicago police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman was driving a Honda sedan when she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and struck a barricade outside Trump Tower. Police said the woman was not injured and that charges are pending.

Next Read:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES